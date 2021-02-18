Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,836 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 14,078 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 476.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBY stock opened at $118.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

