Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BBY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $118.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.67. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $124.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,419,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,803 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Best Buy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,427,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,535 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716,636 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $302,334,000 after acquiring an additional 599,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,306,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,926,558,000 after purchasing an additional 524,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,294,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $228,950,000 after purchasing an additional 471,944 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

