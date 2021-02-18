BetProtocol (BEPRO) Market Cap Hits $1.23 Million

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 18th. BetProtocol has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BetProtocol has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One BetProtocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00062840 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $463.64 or 0.00891035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00030651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00045372 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,618.94 or 0.05033136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00049587 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00017629 BTC.

BetProtocol Profile

BetProtocol (CRYPTO:BEPRO) is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol . The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BetProtocol

