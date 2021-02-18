Beyond Meat (BYND) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BYND opened at $167.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of -373.04 and a beta of 1.96. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BYND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson cut Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.40.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 15,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $1,778,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,420,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 221 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $31,081.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 45,014 shares in the company, valued at $6,330,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,190 shares of company stock worth $7,353,106. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

