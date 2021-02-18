Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BYND shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other news, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total transaction of $2,190,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,164,835.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total value of $283,024.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,815.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,190 shares of company stock valued at $7,353,106. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,322,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,268 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,173,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,644,000 after purchasing an additional 61,151 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,011,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,425,000 after purchasing an additional 269,382 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 859,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,495,000 after purchasing an additional 109,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,968,000 after purchasing an additional 17,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $168.01. 71,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,427,730. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.70 and a 200 day moving average of $146.47. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of -370.20 and a beta of 1.96.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

