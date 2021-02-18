Big Rock Brewery Inc. (BR.TO) (TSE:BR) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.81

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (BR.TO) (TSE:BR) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.81 and traded as high as C$5.06. Big Rock Brewery Inc. (BR.TO) shares last traded at C$5.06, with a volume of 2,300 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.33 million and a P/E ratio of -57.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (BR.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BR)

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of ales and lagers, Rock Creek cider series, ready-to-drink beverages, and seasonal beers and ciders under the Traditional Ale, Grasshopper Wheat Ale, Craft Canadian Style Lager, Warthog Ale, Pilsner, Scottish Style Heavy Ale, Honey Brown Lager, Session IPA, Citradelic Single Hop American IPA, Rhine Stone Cowboy Lagered Ale, Lambic Style Peche, Alberta Genuine Draft Lager, and Rock Creek Cider names.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Big Rock Brewery Inc. (BR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Rock Brewery Inc. (BR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.