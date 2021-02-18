Bilby (LON:BILB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.00

Shares of Bilby Plc (LON:BILB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 38 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 37 ($0.48), with a volume of 155653 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37 ($0.48).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 27.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 23.65. The firm has a market cap of £21.82 million and a P/E ratio of 30.17.

About Bilby (LON:BILB)

Bilby Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities in London and the South East. The company offers building maintenance services, such as internal and external building maintenance, refurbishment and conversion projects, living solutions, domestic and commercial plumbing, electrical design and planning, plastering, bathroom plumbing and installations, window replacements, ground works, carpentry, painting, decorating, and roofing.

