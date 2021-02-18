Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Sells $1,831,700.00 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total transaction of $1,831,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,796,189.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of BILL traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $180.17. The company had a trading volume of 47,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,458. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.73. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. On average, research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BILL. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.71.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

