Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO Sells $266,895.81 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig sold 1,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.51, for a total transaction of $266,895.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded up $3.97 on Thursday, reaching $180.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,458. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -333.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.67.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.94 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on BILL shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.71.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.