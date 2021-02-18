Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji Sells 2,736 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $506,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Bill.com stock traded up $3.97 on Thursday, reaching $180.00. The stock had a trading volume of 974,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,458. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -333.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.67.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.71.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

