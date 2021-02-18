Binance Coin Price Hits $234.69 on Top Exchanges (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 41.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. In the last week, Binance Coin has traded up 88.1% against the U.S. dollar. Binance Coin has a market cap of $36.27 billion and $8.58 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for $234.69 or 0.00459838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00058913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00083613 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00074798 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00081515 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 64% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00031945 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $210.88 or 0.00413197 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00176244 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

