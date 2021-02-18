Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Position Lessened by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.09% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $16,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $639.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total value of $217,170.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,478.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BIO opened at $655.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $605.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $560.56. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $309.38 and a 1-year high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. Equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

