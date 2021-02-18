Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the period. Bio-Rad Laboratories makes up approximately 1.8% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $11,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIO traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $658.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,210. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $605.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $560.56. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $309.38 and a 1 year high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $639.00.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total value of $217,170.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,478.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

