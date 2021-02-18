Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $347.56.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Bio-Techne news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 10,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.94, for a total transaction of $3,278,162.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,023.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total transaction of $319,694.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,240.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,680 shares of company stock worth $15,354,157. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $407.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $155.17 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $351.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

