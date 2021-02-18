Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock Holdings Increased by Ownership Capital B.V.

Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 972,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,896 shares during the quarter. Bio-Techne accounts for 2.5% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ownership Capital B.V. owned about 2.52% of Bio-Techne worth $88,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

NASDAQ:TECH traded down $3.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $403.29. 1,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $351.22 and a 200 day moving average of $294.01. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $155.17 and a twelve month high of $414.99.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

In other news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 10,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.94, for a total value of $3,278,162.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,023.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,680 shares of company stock worth $15,354,157 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TECH. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.36.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.