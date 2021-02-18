BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $10.66 on Thursday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 3.03.

In related news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $109,378.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,543.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BCRX. TheStreet raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.19.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc designs and develops novel, oral and small-molecule medicines. Its drug candidates include Berotralstat, BCX9930, BCX9250, RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, PERAMIFLU, Galidesivir and Mundesine. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

