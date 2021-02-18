BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 832,287 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,043 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.82% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 546.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 17,502 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 54.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,622 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 11.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 58.1% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 53,399 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 19,629 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 25.8% in the third quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 63,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BDSI opened at $4.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.07 million, a PE ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.05. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $5.61.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider Mary Theresa Coelho sold 6,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $27,915.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,116.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider James Vollins sold 8,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $32,962.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,217.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,883 shares of company stock valued at $266,924 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

