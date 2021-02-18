Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 66.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Biogen by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. UBS Group started coverage on Biogen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.47.

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $2.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $273.68. The stock had a trading volume of 20,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.91. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

