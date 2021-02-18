BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Sells $548,171.52 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Todd Berard sold 12,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $548,171.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 70,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,468.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BioLife Solutions stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,199. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -55.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 1,358.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 265.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.