BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BMRN stock opened at $85.80 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $68.25 and a 1-year high of $131.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.70.

BMRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.91.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $688,971.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,122,172.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,167 shares of company stock worth $1,534,515. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

