Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI)’s stock price dropped 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.48. Approximately 10,476 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,718,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.74.

About Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI)

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls.

