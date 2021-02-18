BitBall (BTB) Price Tops $0.0015

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 18th. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a total market cap of $994,495.60 and approximately $1.33 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded 31.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,262.59 or 0.99892408 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00043254 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006838 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.98 or 0.00177282 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000212 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000594 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003212 BTC.

About BitBall

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 coins. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

