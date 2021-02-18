bitCNY Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.38 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.38 million and approximately $44.17 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One bitCNY token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $193.18 or 0.00372535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00059866 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00079102 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00085111 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00082699 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $226.63 or 0.00437043 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,542.01 or 0.85896761 BTC.

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

bitCNY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

