Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Achieves Market Cap of $13.00 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 18th. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 30.7% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for $696.49 or 0.01355229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $13.00 billion and approximately $4.31 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,392.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.90 or 0.00460960 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00034765 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003694 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000049 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000294 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,658,969 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

