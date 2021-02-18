Bitcoin Confidential 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $29,250.00 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $29,250.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00012193 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.91 or 0.00629066 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 77.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000463 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.