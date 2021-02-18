Bitcoin Gold Price Reaches $25.78 on Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 18th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $451.59 million and $73.39 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 70.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $25.78 or 0.00050245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.68 or 0.00332588 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.72 or 0.00159251 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 97.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000631 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

