Bitcoin Interest Hits 24 Hour Volume of $21.00 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $114,501.07 and approximately $21.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 22.1% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Interest alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.97 or 0.00330300 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.95 or 0.00153566 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00050767 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 115.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001056 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Interest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Interest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.