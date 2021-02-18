Bitcoin Private 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $123.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $123.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00324625 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.80 or 0.00150462 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00050210 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 83.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000630 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

