Bitcoinus (BITS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $43.00

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Bitcoinus token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $3,475.52 and approximately $43.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded down 50% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,655.19 or 1.00013277 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00044854 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006262 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 42.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.09 or 0.00157013 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000554 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 49.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

