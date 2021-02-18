BitcoinZ One Day Trading Volume Hits $50,734.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 28.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 80.4% higher against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $50,734.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $168.72 or 0.00327938 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.52 or 0.00150669 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00050819 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 128.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.