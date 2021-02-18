BitCore (BTX) One Day Volume Tops $336.00

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 18th. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000845 BTC on major exchanges. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $7.83 million and $336.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,364.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,911.12 or 0.03720743 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $224.97 or 0.00437992 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $696.07 or 0.01355173 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.22 or 0.00518297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.72 or 0.00458922 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.74 or 0.00330473 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00028584 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002695 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,539,478 coins and its circulating supply is 18,038,519 coins. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitCore

BitCore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

