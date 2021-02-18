BitDegree (BDG) 1-Day Volume Hits $928.00

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. BitDegree has a total market cap of $643,172.80 and approximately $928.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDegree token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitDegree has traded up 20.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitDegree Token Profile

BitDegree (CRYPTO:BDG) is a token. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDegree

BitDegree can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

