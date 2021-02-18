BitGuild PLAT Hits One Day Trading Volume of $32,538.00 (PLAT)

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded up 50% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One BitGuild PLAT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded up 68.5% against the US dollar. BitGuild PLAT has a total market capitalization of $72,614.02 and approximately $32,538.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitGuild PLAT alerts:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000317 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.58 or 0.00200879 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00063130 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000498 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Profile

PLAT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

BitGuild PLAT Token Trading

BitGuild PLAT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGuild PLAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGuild PLAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitGuild PLAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGuild PLAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.