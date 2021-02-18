Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,230 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Black Hills worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Black Hills by 196.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 298,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,323,000 after acquiring an additional 197,713 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Black Hills by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Black Hills by 12.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 924,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,459,000 after acquiring an additional 104,234 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Black Hills by 278.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 28,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Black Hills by 7.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Black Hills news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.86 per share, for a total transaction of $123,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,340.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKH opened at $61.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.85. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $85.97.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.74 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.02%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Black Hills presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

