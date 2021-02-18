Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Position Trimmed by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 388.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKI opened at $80.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.75. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Black Knight in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Compass Point upgraded Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.24.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,166. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

