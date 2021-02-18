Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Insider Kevin Mcdearis Sells 8,000 Shares

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $570,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,946.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.02. 346,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $81.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.96. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.37, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $242.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Benchmark upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.