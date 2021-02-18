Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 21 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 20.75 ($0.27). 1,330,544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 217% from the average session volume of 420,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.50 ($0.25).

The firm has a market cap of £69.94 million and a P/E ratio of -34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 8.64 and a current ratio of 8.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 20.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 19.04.

About Blackbird (LON:BIRD)

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud video editing and publishing platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, clipping, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.