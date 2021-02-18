BlackCoin Price Reaches $0.0496 on Exchanges (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and $334,577.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0496 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00013900 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000560 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,493,293 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

