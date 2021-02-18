BlackRock Inc. Acquires 485,605 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,512,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485,605 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.54% of ViacomCBS worth $1,733,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIAC. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIAC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.91.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $61.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $61.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

