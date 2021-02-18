BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,220,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,217,314 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.17% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $1,637,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 365,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,717,000 after purchasing an additional 19,753 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 8,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Barclays cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $94.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.55 and a 12-month high of $98.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.89.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,635.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $504,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

