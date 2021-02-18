BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,978,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,114 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.40% of Extra Space Storage worth $1,735,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,352 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 654,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,171,000 after acquiring an additional 81,444 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 68,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,862,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $287,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $117.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.70 and a twelve month high of $121.07.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

