BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,306,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 524,280 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.46% of Best Buy worth $1,926,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 476.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $118.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $124.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.67.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BBY. Oppenheimer cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

