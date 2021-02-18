BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,108,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 636,599 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.04% of Trimble worth $1,676,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 687.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 975,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,118,000 after buying an additional 851,363 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 93.8% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 493,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,040,000 after buying an additional 238,951 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter valued at about $11,453,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 133.3% in the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1,771.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 192,930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 182,621 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

In other news, VP Michael Bank sold 7,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $445,508.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,124.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $311,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,566,737.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,715 shares of company stock worth $1,728,837 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $72.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.19. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.79 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

