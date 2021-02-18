BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,702,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,171 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.00% of State Street worth $1,797,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of State Street by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 325,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,682,000 after acquiring an additional 25,168 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in shares of State Street by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 256,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,686,000 after acquiring an additional 27,376 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 19,603.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 34,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $75.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

