BlackRock Inc. Has $1.55 Billion Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,668,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,926 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.29% of FactSet Research Systems worth $1,552,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 95.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 29.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.20.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $315.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.22 and a 12 month high of $363.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $321.12 and a 200-day moving average of $332.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total value of $595,516.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,402.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $505,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,415.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,948 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.