BlackRock Inc. Has $1.58 Billion Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478,782 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.89% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $1,578,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,190,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $758,170,000 after acquiring an additional 53,847 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,710,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,656,000 after purchasing an additional 111,556 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 746,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,062,000 after purchasing an additional 233,164 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 463,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 390,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.60.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $207.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.18. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.80 and a twelve month high of $217.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.74%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

