BlackRock Inc. Has $1.86 Billion Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,252,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,395 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.13% of Xylem worth $1,857,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 206.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

XYL opened at $98.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.39 and its 200 day moving average is $91.96. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.64, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.44%.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $584,446.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $2,205,453.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,141,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,782 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,566 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

