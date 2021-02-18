BlackRock Inc. Has $1.90 Billion Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,212,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,872,726 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.70% of V.F. worth $1,897,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in V.F. by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 201,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 739.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 28,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on VFC. OTR Global raised shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. V.F. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.18.

V.F. stock opened at $79.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -611.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.