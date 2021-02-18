BlackRock Inc. Has $2.06 Billion Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,555,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,078,798 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.65% of Kinder Morgan worth $2,058,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 21,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 215,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 33,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 14,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 77,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of KMI opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.60, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average of $13.77.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Tudor Pickering cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.