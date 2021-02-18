BlackRock Inc. Purchases 138,203 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 138,203 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.29% of The Trade Desk worth $1,989,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $26,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on TTD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $642.00.

The Trade Desk stock opened at $844.42 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $972.80. The stock has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 289.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $808.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $680.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.00, for a total transaction of $1,439,041.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,033 shares in the company, valued at $16,197,083. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $942.71, for a total transaction of $874,834.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at $68,220,151.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,592 shares of company stock worth $155,572,080. 12.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

